Don't Let Go of This Tense Clip From the Upcoming Sci-Fi Film 2067

Imagine being told a message has been sent from the future saying you’re the only person who can save the world. Only you aren’t a scientist, a doctor, or some kind of inventor. You’re a blue-collar guy who just lives the regular day-to-day.

That’s what happens in 2067, a new film hitting theaters and VOD on October 2. Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men Apocalypse) plays Ethan Whyte, an underground tunnel worker in a future where climate change has made the air above ground unbreathable. Everyone uses artificial oxygen instead—but something has infected that and now humanity may just end. It’s then that a message arrives from the future: “Send Ethan Whyte.”

In the below clip, exclusive to io9, we get a brief glimpse of what that will mean for the man. Ethan is being sent somewhere. By something that kind of looks like a Stargate. And what exactly he has to hold onto, we don’t know. But it looks like it’s gonna be a hell of a ride.

Written and directed by Seth Larney, 2067 hits theaters and VOD October 2.

