Don't Hold Your Breath for That Quentin Tarantino Star Trek Movie

The idea of a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie has had fans salivating for years, but it might be time to finally put the idea behind us.

In an interview with Consequence of Sound, the director explained that, even if the studio doesn’t know it yet, he’s beginning to “steer away” from the franchise.

“I think I’m steering away from Star Trek,” Tarantino said. “But I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet. In a strange way, it seems like this movie, [Once Upon a Time In] Hollywood, would be my last. So, I’ve kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voilà kind of statement.”

Tarantino is referring to the fact that he’s long said he only wants to direct 10 movies and his latest, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, is his ninth. So he only has one more left to make, and it’s probably not going to be Star Trek.

The odd thing here, though, is that while the first news of this project was specifically about Tarantino directing, recent rumors suggested maybe he’d just write, produce, or work on the story— and not direct. This quote doesn’t seem to mesh with that but maybe it ends up foreshadowing it.

What we do know is that Star Trek will remain alive and well with or without Tarantino. CBS All Access is getting ready to go into warp speed with Star Trek: Picard, the next season of Star Trek: Discovery, and several other projects, while Paramount is back at work on a fourth film with the current movie crew.

