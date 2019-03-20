Image: Lucasfilm

Benioff and Weiss Star Wars

Take this with an amount of salt devastating enough to blight Malachor V a thousand times over, but Star Wars News Network alleges that Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ Star Wars films are set to enter production in the UK later this year, and are set in the fan-favorite period of the Old Republic...in an attempt to “appeal to a more Game of Thrones style audience.” Never mind that they still had spaceships and lightsabers and droids and all that stuff in the thousands-of-years-old setting of the Old Republic anyway, but sure.

Untitled Christopher Nolan Project

According to Variety, BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington has been cast in the lead role of Christopher Nolan’s mysterious new “event film.”

The Meg 2

In a recent interview with Cinema Blend, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed a script is now being written for a sequel to Jon Turteltaub’s prehistoric shark movie, The Meg.

We’re working on a script. So you never know until you get a good script.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

IGN has eight text-on-a-photo teasers for the new trailer premiering this Thursday. Head over there to take a look.

Hellboy

Hellboy eats a slice of pizza in the company of American Gods’ Ian McShane in the film’s first clip.

Alive



Deadline reports Ryan Phillippe, Katrina Law, and Aaron Staton have joined the cast of CBS’s Frankenstein series, Alive. Phillippe will play Mark Escher, a “San Francisco homicide detective who’s mysteriously brought back to life after being killed in the line of duty,” while Law plays his long-suffering wife who realizes “he isn’t the same person he used to be.” Together, the partially zombified couple team-up to track down the man responsible: Aaron Staton’s incarnation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein. Sounds slightly less exciting than Frankencrimes now that we know more.

The Twilight Zone

Chris O’Dowd and Amy Landecker will appear in an upcoming episode of The Twilight Zone reboot from X-Files writer Glen Morgan titled, “The Blue Scorpion.” Agonizingly, no details on the plot are available at this time.[Spoiler TV]

NeXT

Meanwhile, John Slattery has secured the lead role in Manny Coto’s A.I. series, neXT, as Paul LeBlanc, “a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent (Fernanda Andrade ) and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself.”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Original series actor Rory Kinear has also been cast in the new season of Penny Dreadful as Dr. Peter Craft, “a successful German pediatrician and the head of the German-American Bund, an organization he hopes will keep the United States isolated from the growing threat of war in Europe.”

Angel

Appearing as a guest on Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, David Boreanaz teased “something” was coming up in regards to the Buffy spinoff’s 20th anniversary.

We’re coming up on our 20 years. That’s amazing to have been blessed with a show like that. That’s really where I started my gig in this acting world. I love that character. So I will say there may be something coming up. I don’t want to give away a lot. It’s 20 years coming up this fall, and we may have something in the works.

What We Do in the Shadows



The gang meet the King of the Manhattan Vampires in the synopsis for “Manhattan Night Club,” the April 17 episode of What We Do in Shadows written by the ever-popular Tom Scharpling.

The vampires venture into Manhattan, to make an alliance with an old friend who is now the king of the Manhattan vampires. Written by Tom Scharpling; Directed by Jemaine Clement.

Legends of Tomorrow

Coming Soon has new photos from the midseason premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, “Lucha De Apuestas.” More at the link.

Now Apocalypse

Controversial film director Otto West convinces Ford to participate in a risqué photo shoot in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Rules of Attraction.”

Stranger Things

A swarm of rats is unleashed in a mysterious new teaser for the third season of Stranger Things. But we’ve got that new, full trailer right here already!

NOS4A2

Elsewhere, a hopeful new teaser for FX’s geriatric vampire drama NOS4A2 encourages you to follow your dreams, sort of.

Arrow

Finally, Laurel teams up with Oliver to investigate Emiko in the trailer for next week’s episode of Arrow, “Inheritance.”

