Image: Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (Lucasfilm)

Gotham wants to bring a bunch of comic book characters to its final season. Get another look at Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s new hybrid dino. Could Universal be trying to keep the dream of its “Dark Universe” alive? Plus, what’s to come on the season finale of The Flash, and teasers for the CW’s new Roswell reboot. To me, my spoilers!



Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story

TMZ claims to have an official synopsis for the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie.

Obi-Wan is on Tatooine being an elusive hermit and stuff, but secretly watches over an infant Luke Skywalker, whom he delivered to his uncle, Owen. Tensions between the local farmers and a tribe of Sand People — headed by a ruthless war chief — eventually brings Obi outta hiding.

Advertisement

However, don’t get too excited—internet sleuthing lead to fans discovering that lines and details from this “synopsis” being directly lifted off of an Amazon description for the old expanded universe novel Kenobi. Womp womp.

Cowboy Ninja Viking

THR reports screenwriters Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans) and Ryan Engle (Rampage) have been hired to work together on a new draft of Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Advertisement

Clue

Writer Paul Wernick recently warned MTV “don’t be surprised” if the upcoming Clue remake receives an R-rating.

Advertisement

Dark Universe

Artist Robert Vargas revealed he’s recently met with Universal to discuss the state of the Dark Universe on Instagram.

Advertisement









X-Force

During a recent press junket attended by Screen Rant, Deadpool 2 writer Rhett Rheese stated Drew Goddard “has his own story” for the X-Force movie.

Not yet because he’s off making another movie. I think probably we will moving forward, but, but Drew’s not finished with his new movie until the fall and then at that point he’s going to clear the deck. Now, he has his own story he’s come up with and he’s beat it out in his head. I don’t know if it’s in full outline form yet, so he does have at least a rough plan, but at some point he’ll put that to paper and I’m sure we’ll discuss it because we’re all part of the same universe. We all have to know what each other’s doing and then he’ll go off and write it and then I’ll go off and direct it. So we’re excited.

Advertisement

Bond 25

Speaking with THR, Ben Whishaw stated he “believes” he’s contracted to reprise his role as Q for the 25th official James Bond film.

Nothing yet. But I think it’s not happening until the end of the year, so I have no idea. I know as much as you do! I believe I’m contracted to be in it. That’s as much as I know... I was thrilled when I read that he [Danny Boyle] was going to be doing it. I can’t think of a better, more exciting director for Daniel [Craig], for the way that he’s taken the character. I think it’ll be really exciting to work with him. I’ve been such a big fan.

Advertisement

The House with a Clock in its Walls



Eli Roth’s family-friendly (yes, really) horror movie has been rated PG by the MPAA. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The latest TV spot has a new shot of the Indoraptor opening a little girl’s bedroom window.

Bleeding Steel

Jackie Chan fights genetically-enhanced cyborgs in the first trailer for Bleeding Steel.





Gotham

Producer John Stephens has confirmed Lady Shiva, Mother, Orphan and the Ventriloquist and Scarface will appear in the show’s fifth and final season.

There are a whole bunch of characters I want to see that I feel the viewers at large aren’t fully aware of, like Scarface or Ventriloquist. There’s a great dark version of that character somewhere out there who I would like to see come out. Some characters we know we want to see are Mother and Orphan. We want to see Lady Shiva. We are going to see all those characters in Season 5.

Advertisement

[CBR]

The Lord of The Rings

During a recent interview with Cinema Blend, Andy Serkis stated he has little interest in Amazon’s billion-dollar Lord of the Rings TV series.

Oh boy, listen, I mean...I don’t think so. And if I was anyone making those, they’re obviously going to want to start fresh and create something brand new. And that’s how it should be. That’s what you do with great, classic pieces of work. It bears repetition, and it bears reinterpretation. And I think it needs a fresh pair of ears and eyes, and I’m sure that’s the way they’ll go.

Advertisement

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW has released an official press release for the upcoming Roswell reboot.

More than maybe anywhere else on Earth, Roswell, New Mexico is ground zero for those who seek proof that aliens exist. Roswell native Liz Ortecho left it all behind 10 years ago, after the death of her beloved older sister, Rosa. But with her father ailing, she reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown to move back in with him. When Liz arrives, she reconnects with Max Evans, her teenage crush who is now a Roswell police officer. Their chemistry is instantly electric. But Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly siblings, Isobel and Michael. As the two grow closer after a decade apart, Liz finds it difficult to keep the truth from her best friend, Maria De Luca, and her trusting high school ex, Dr. Kyle Valenti. Also hiding their extraterrestrial origins are Isobel and Michael, with Isobel not even revealing the truth to her husband, Noah, and Michael keeping his identity hidden beneath a bad-boy exterior of hard living and casual hookups. Meanwhile, a long-standing government conspiracy spearheaded by Master Sgt. Jesse Manes, along with the politics of fear and hatred that run rampant in Roswell, threatens to expose Max and his family, and could endanger his deepening romance with Liz…as well as their lives. ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John and Karan Oberoi. ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions, with executive producers Carina Adly MacKenzie (“The Originals”), Chris Hollier (“Once Upon A Time”), Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries”), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”), Lawrence Bender (“Pulp Fiction”) and Kevin Kelly Brown (“Roswell”).



Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Spikeface

Rooster Teeth has greenlit a new series from RCG, the production house behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia concerning a trio of “iconic horror villains” sharing an apartment together. Tensions flare when the titular Spikeface decides to raise a baby belonging to a pair of recently slaughtered victims. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

The Expanse

Spoiler TV has images from May 30th’s episode, “It Reaches Out.” More at the link.

Advertisement

An old friend taunts Holden with the answers he seeks; Naomi struggles to fit in; a mysterious low-level tech aboard the Thomas Prince enacts a terrifying plan.

The Flash

Coming Soon has images from the season four finale, “We Are The Flash.” Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow

The show’s official Twitter page has released key art for season four.

Advertisement

The CW has also released an official synopsis.

After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara (Caity Lotz) and her team join Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine (Matt Ryan) arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with “Fugitives” – magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone’s favorite demonologist to set history back on track. Sara and Constantine are joined by compassionate inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), hotheaded ex-con Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), rebellious totem-bearer Zari (Tala Ashe), and heartbroken historian-turned-superhero Nate (Nick Zano) as they set out to save the world – and their legacy. It’s the familiar fun of the Legends time-travelling across historical events and encountering famous figures with an added shot of magical craziness!

Advertisement

[Screen Rant]

The CW

Finally, The CW has released a trailer for their fall 2018/spring 2019 programming schedule, including new seasons of iZombie, The 100, Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale, Supernatural, and Charmed.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.