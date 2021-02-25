Don't Count on Star Trek's Section 31 Show Happening Any Time Soon

Sorry, Phillipa, your rehabilitation is on hold. Image : CBS

Morning Spoilers

Halle Berry is heading to Netflix for a new sci-fi mystery. Wesley Snipes hopes his next project blows Blade out of the water. The Halo show is jumping ships to Paramount+. Additionally , Kevin Feige offers a vague hope about bringing Marvel-Netflix characters to Disney+, and what’s next on Riverdale. To me, my Spoilers!



Mothership

Collider reports Halle Berry is attached to star in Mothership, a new sci-fi film at Netflix written and directed by Matt Charman. The story concerns “a fearless woman (Berry) whose husband mysteriously vanishes, but when she discovers a strange extraterrestrial object beneath her home, she and her children set out to find him and uncover the truth behind his disappearance — which may involve the CIA.”

The Killer

Deadline also reports David Fincher will re-team with Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker on a film adaptation of The Killer, Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel series following “a cold-blooded assassin who begins to have a psychological crisis in a world with no moral compass.” Michael Fassbender is currently in talks to star.

Untitled Wesley Snipes Project

In conversation with Uproxx, Wesley Snipes revealed he’s working on a new project he believes is “going to smoke all of the Blade stuff.”

We have two things. We have one which is a female action franchise. And also what we call our Blade-killer, our Blade on steroids. And we set our character in the world of shape-shifters and a little bit of time travel. But the action is going to be … Well, we did white belt action in Blade. Now we’re going to do black belt action.

It’s wonderful what we did, but, brother, we’re so much better than we were then. So much better now than we were then. Yes, indeed. And we’ve got more tools. Some of the things that were innovated in the Blade franchise in the first film are now standard in the Marvel universe and all of these other action movies. And the technology allows them to do a lot of things we couldn’t do then. Now give us the technology, and we’ve already got the skills and the flavor. It’s popping, baby!

Pet Sematary

A Pet Sematary prequel revealing the secret origin of the film’s zombifying graveyard is now in development at Paramount+. Jeff Buhler (of the 2019 remake we thought wasn’t that scary ! ) will return to write. [Deadline]

Star Trek: Section 31

According to Alex Kurtzman and Paramount+ programming chief Julie McNamara, the proposed Section 31 spinoff show featuring Michelle Yeoh’s Phillipa Georgiou character from Star Trek: Discovery is still “conversations, ” and will now only happen when one of the five current Star Trek projects—Discovery, Prodigy, Lower Decks, Picard, and Strange New Worlds—is over. [Variety]

The Jaunt

According to Deadline, Dave Erickson is developing a TV series based on Stephen King’s short story, The Jaunt. Originally published in Twilight Zone Magazine, the story explores a future where teleportation, called ‘jaunting,’ “has become a commonplace, if still dangerous and mysterious, technology.”

The Twilight Zone

Speaking of, Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot has been canceled after two seasons at Paramount+. [TV Line]

Halo

T he upcoming Halo TV series has moved from Showtime to Paramount+. [TV Line]

The MCU on Disney+

During a Television Critics Association presentation for Marvel’s various Disney+ projects, Kevin Feige stated the network “probably could” bring back characters from Netflix and ABC, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Agents of SHIELD and The Inhumans.

I think we probably could do it. I think a lot of that stuff comes back to us. There’s always rumors online about things reverting, sometimes that’s true, sometimes it’s not, and I’m not exactly sure of the exact contracts. But perhaps someday.

Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman

Legends of Tomorrow’s sixth season will premiere in a new time slot— Sunday, May 2 at 8 p. m. as the lead-in to Batwoman. [TV Line]

The Boys

Jack Quaid shared a photo of himself with Erin Moriarty on the set of The Boys’ third season.

In addition, Eric Kripke shared an...interesting production photo.

Rugrats

Paramount+ has revealed the first look at its Rugrats revival, featuring the original voice cast and, uh, looking like this.

Riverdale

The trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale includes aliens, the Mothman, and a dance-off.

Nancy Drew

Nancy investigates a famous “murder hotel” in a new trailer for her March 10 return episode.

Superman & Lois

Clark’s mysterious new foe has arrived “at the worst time” in the trailer for “Heritage, ” next week’s episode of Superman & Lois. Here’s our review of the pilot, in case you missed it.

Stargirl

Finally, a ten-second teaser promises the return of Stargirl this summer.

