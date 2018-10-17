Photo: BBC

That’s not a picture of Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who’s new star, up there. Seriously. It’s a wax recreation so good that even the Nestene Consciousness itself would be a bit jealous of the handiwork behind it.

This frankly absurdly lifelike replica of Whittaker in her full 13th Doctor regalia is the work of a new Doctor Who experience at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool. Alongside the uncanny recreation of the actress, the experience includes one of the actual TARDIS props used during the filming of the 11th season of the show, as visitors are tasked with trawling a forest to hunt down the Doctor’s sonic screwdriver—retrieving it and bringing it back to its rightful, albeit waxy, owner.

Photo: BBC

Photo: BBC

Outside of an actual encounter with a certain time-and-space-traveling phonebox (or, like, meeting Jodie Whittaker at a convention or something!), it’s the closest most people will get to coming face-to-face with the 13th Doctor. And it’s a mighty impressive face, at that!

If you happen to be in the area, the Doctor Who display is available to visit now.