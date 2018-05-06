Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

It’s, uh, a pretty small summit.

While the Disney-era Star Wars universe has made a lot of strides in terms of diversity, the franchise suffered from nearly monochromatic casting for most of its lifetime. Turning that critique into a biting gag on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, Donald Glover brings out his Lando Calrissian persona to host a summit for all the black people in the Star Wars universe, which has an attendance much lower than the smuggler/gambling baron/pilot/really cool guy Lando had hoped.

In it, Kenan Thompson also does a pretty solid impression of Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera from Rogue One, and Samuel L Jackson’s Mace Windu gets a loving shout-out—even if death by defenestration is hardly proper treatment for the only black primary character of the prequels. (This particular summit is set before the original trilogy, which would explain Finn’s absence. SNL has a surprisingly solid grasp of the Star Wars timeline.)

This sketch is worth watching both for the sharp digs at the franchise’s shortcomings, and for a chance to see Glover play Lando before the release of Solo on May 25, 2018. Watch it below.

