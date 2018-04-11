Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Solo: A Star Wars Story (Lucasfilm)

Well, aside from the “being cast in a Star Wars movie” bit, that’s out of reach for the vast majority of us. But the rest is a wonderfully endearing anecdote.



Speaking to The Star Wars Show in a new interview today, Glover revealed his first reaction to learning that he’d be playing the young, eyebrow-raising incarnation of everyone’s favorite cape-wearing Baron Administrator:

The day I found out I got [the part], I remember... I bought like, a whole pizza, and went home and watched Empire Strikes Back.

I challenge literally anyone who’s a regular reader of a website like io9 to say they have not had nights likes this in their lives. I certainly have, I just... well, wasn’t researching my role in an upcoming Star Wars movie. I just wanted both large quantities of pizza and The Empire Strikes Back. Haven’t we all wanted that, at some point?