Actual footage of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover as Mr. and Mrs. Smith, can you believe it? Image : 20th Century Fox/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/AFP via Getty Images

In a move straight out of our fanfic dreams, Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Childish Gambino himself Donald Glover will executive produce and star in a new series based on the 2005 movie Mr. and Mrs Smith for Amazon Prime.

The movie, which was directed by Doug Liman, was famously the start of the phenomenon formerly known as Brangelina, the iconic coupling of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (it was a simpler time, you see—there were “Team Jolie” and “Team Aniston” shirts and everything because society is garbage). It followed a pair of assassins in a struggling marriage that becomes sexylike when they learn the truth about the other’s career and are tasked with killing each other. Hot.

Glover and Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke announced the news with flossery and pajamas, the only way we’d want such an announcement.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith hits Amazon Prime in 2022.

