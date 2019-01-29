Photo: Universal

The great horror icons always come back, whether it’s by lightning, séance, or just a studio’s desire for another sequel. With seven movies already to his name, Chucky the killer doll has never been a stranger to resurrection—and now we know he’s getting not just one, but two comebacks.

We already knew a new Child’s Play movie was coming to theaters this summer, and Syfy has just announced that it’s placed an order to have franchise creator Don Mancini make a Chucky television show, which may be called Chucky. This news was first teased by Mancini last summer but now is official.

“I’ve long wanted to bring Chucky to television and Syfy is the perfect network for us,” Mancini said in an official statement. “The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”

Mancini created Chucky and co-wrote the original 1988 film, Child’s Play. He then wrote all six sequels that followed, including directing the three most recent films, Seed, Curse, and Cult of Chucky. And that last one offers the only hints of what may be to come.

“We deliberately ended Cult with a bunch of cliffhangers to set up a TV series,” Mancini said at a Q&A last year. “Because there are so many different threads now, television could best accommodate that so that was done intentionally. At the same time, we have a whole new world, a bunch of new characters which we can say nothing about.”

Basically, though details are scarce, it seems like the Chucky TV show will be a continuation of the wild direction the franchise went at the movies, while the new movie will kind of reboot the entire idea for a new generation.

On the show, Mancini will be joined by executive producers David Kirschner and Nick Antosca. “I worked with Don on Hannibal and on Channel Zero for Syfy, so developing Chucky with UCP really feels like coming home,” Antosca said in a statement. “Syfy is the perfect place to tell the next chapter in the Chucky saga and having the original creative team lead the project will help elevate the story we are excited to tell.

