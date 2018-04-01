Image: Fox.

Don Hertzfeldt’s interests range from the mundane to the cosmic, from the The Simpsons couch to the ends of time and back again. Now, thank the gods, he’s taken the time to finally explain Easter to us.

In a three-panel comic posted to Twitter, the cartoonist and animator finally elucidated this holiday’s most mysterious of rituals. Eggs, kelp, the terrifying depths of the ocean. You know, Easter stuff, right?

Thank you to the Easter Eel, for inspiring us with terror and awe every year. All hail the Eel. And here’s hoping Hertzfeldt explains some more holidays to us.

[Twitter]