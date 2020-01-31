Dolittle Originally Didn’t Have as Much Butt Stuff

You want to sniff what? Photo : Universal Pictures

Dolittle ends with Robert Downey Jr. putting his hands up a dragon’s ass. If you hadn’t heard that, you didn’t read our review where I said the exact same thing. Is it a spoiler? Yes. But i t’s such a wild thing to say that your instincts are to assume it couldn’t be true. We assure you, it is.

And guess what? It was Robert Downey Jr.’s idea.

That revelation comes from a deep dive into the behind- the- scenes woes of the new film, which is currently bombing at the box office. It’s a long story, and you can head to the Hollywood Reporter to read the whole thing , but in relation to butts and Iron Man, here’s what we learned .

The film’s original ending also featured a dragon, but nothing to do with its butt. However, the studio didn’t think that version of the movie was any good, so it kept bringing people in to switch it up . Later, during a reshoot, Downey himself changed what was the original plan. “Several sources say it was the actor-producer who came up with the idea of the dragon colonoscopy/enema moment at the last minute,” the report says. Predictably, Downey’s camp didn’t want to comment on the allegation.

But wait, there’s more! Even when it was decided Dolit tle would clean a dragon’s colon with his hands, one cut of the movie reportedly had him remove “a boulder-sized stool” from the dragon. In the final film though, the fecal matter was replaced with inanimate objects.

Is it just us or do you feel like we deserve a supercut of all the different endings of the movie, from the original lack of butt stuff to the much grosser butt stuff to the boring (at least, by comparison) butt stuff that ended up in the movie? That actually sounds more entertaining than the film itself.

