Doctor Who's Stars Tease a Major, Petrifying New Monster

Quentin Tarantino says he’s finally got the right idea for a new Kill Bill. The Rise of Skywalker still has a few more snippets of footage to share. Oscar Isaac teases the shocking tone of the new Dune. Plus, Robert Downey Jr. talks to the animals, and what’s to come with Nancy Drew’s return. To me, my spoilers!



Seance

Deadline reports Madisen Beaty (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) has joined the cast of Simon Barrett’s haunted boarding school movie, Seance. Unsurprisingly, Beatty will play Bethany, “a top student at the school who joins the girls in holding a seance.”

Kill Bill Vol. 3



Appearing as a guest on Andy Cohen’s radio show, Quentin Tarantino stated he’s “conquered the concept” of a third Kill Bill movie.

I do have an idea of what I would do with it. That was the whole thing was conquering that concept, exactly what’s happened to the Bride and what do I want to do. Because I wouldn’t just want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. She doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. But now I have an idea. I still wouldn’t do it for a little bit. It is definitely in the cards.

Dune

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Oscar Isaac described Denis Villeneuve’s Dune as “shocking, ” “nightmarish” and “visceral. ”

It’s just a wholly, wholly different thing. I couldn’t imagine anyone more suited for the tone of the original Frank Herbert novels than Denis. There are some things that are — for lack of a better word — nightmarish about what you see… There’s just this kind of brutalist element to it. It’s shocking. It’s scary. It’s very visceral. And I know that definitely between Denis and myself and Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson as the family unit, we really searched for the emotion of it. I’m beyond myself with excitement. I think it’s good to feel cool, unique, and special.

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat is now scheduled for a January 15, 2021 release date. Until then, Ludi Lin has released three seconds of choreography from a fight between Liu Kang and Kabal to tide you over.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

There’s a tiny glimmer of a new shot of Leia in the latest countdown spot.

Elsewhere, a new Rise of Skywalker poster homages the original Revenge of the Jedi one sheet.

Dolittle

Robert Downey, Jr. directs CG animals with recognizable celebrity voices in the first teaser for Dolittle.

Doctor Who

Speaking to the Radio Times, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole teased a new threat in the next season as one of Who’s scariest new monsters, and a practically-realized one to boot.

“There’s one that’s really scary,” said series star Mandip Gill. “The fear factor, it’s really there. And that was a monster that was actually there, so we didn’t have to lie this time.” “I was proper shook,” added Cole.

Click through to the link to see the casts thought’s about returning monsters like the Cybermen and Judoon (spoilers: they think they’re also scary. Scares for all!).

Nancy Drew



Nancy Drew becomes a full-fledged ghostbuster when her series returns January 15.

Riverdale

Finally, Veronica goes to college in the trailer for “Varsity Blues, ” the January 22 return episode of Riverdale.





