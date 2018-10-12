Season 11 of Doctor Who has brought with it a lot of changes. Not only is this the first season with a female Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, but we’ve also got a new showrunner in Chris Chibnall. We spoke with him and executive producer Matt Strevens about how they’re approaching the new season and what they’re doing to increase representation on Doctor Who, both in front of and behind the camera.

Doctor Who has had some representation issues behind the scenes for a number of years. For example, between 2009 and 2015 there wasn’t a single female writer on the show. The series looks to be making some positive changes. In August, Chibnall announced his team of writers and directors for season 11, which included more women and people of color. During our interview with him at New York Comic Con, Chibnall commented on the importance of having a diverse writers room, especially for a show like Doctor Who.

We also asked him and Strevens about what they’re personally bringing to the show—Chibnall has written for the series before and led Torchwood, and Strevens was a producer on An Adventure in Space and Time. Chibnall said it’s a dream come true for a boy who started watching the Doctor to now be shaping her adventures. We talked to Whittaker at NYCC as well about what she wants her legacy to be as the next Doctor, and you can check out that interview here.