On the heels of star Jodie Whittaker confirming that she’s staying on the TARDIS through season 12 of Doctor Who, the BBC has announced that the Doctor is coming back in early 2020. And she won’t be alone.



After the BBC aired the Doctor Who season 11 finale (still to air here in the U.S.), “The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos,” the network shared a statement confirming that the upcoming New Year’s Day special isn’t the last we were seeing of Whittaker’s Doctor and all of her lovable companions. The Chris Chibnall-led series will return with season 12 sometime in early 2020, and the Doctor will once again be joined by Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yasmin (Mandip Gill), and Ryan (Tosin Cole).

In a statement, Chibnall shared his excitement:

We’re off again! Well we never actually stopped. As Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor. We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC One. Brilliant!

According to the BBC, the latest season of Doctor Who has been a smashing success. The first episode of the season was the biggest Doctor debut since the series reboot, as well as second-biggest drama episode of 2018 for the BBC, with 11-million consolidated viewers. Since then, the season has averaged over 8-million viewers per episode.

The BBC also debuted a new teaser for the upcoming New Year’s Day special, which has taken the place of the traditional Doctor Who Christmas special. It comes out...you guessed it, January 1, 2019.