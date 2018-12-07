Photo: BBC (Twitter)

The Doctor is still in. Jodie Whittaker has confirmed she will return for another season of Doctor Who. Brilliant!



While the BBC hasn’t officially confirmed who is playing the Doctor in the next season of Doctor Who, it seemed obvious that Whittaker wasn’t going anywhere. Whittaker told the Hollywood Reporter exclusively that she “can’t wait” to come back for season 12 of Doctor Who, which is expected to start filming in early 2019.

“I really can’t wait to step back in and get to work again,” Whittaker said. “It’s such an incredible role. It’s been an extraordinary journey so far and I’m not quite ready to hand it over yet.”

Neither are we, Jodie.

Whittaker’s time in the TARDIS—which came alongside a full shift change, with Chris Chibnall taking over as showrunner—has helped revitalize the series. Not only did it boast the show’s highest-rated season premiere since the series reboot, but it’s also given us an amazing rendition of an iconic character with an equally amazing group of friends.

Doctor Who will air its season 11 finale on Sunday, followed by a New Year’s Day special on January 1, 2019.