Doctor Who Season 12 Has Revealed Its New and Returning Creatives

The good Doctor is on her way back and she’s got some new companions this time around. They just happen to be the ones who help from behind the camera.

As fans prepare for the November 23 trailer for season 12 of Doctor Who, the BBC revealed the new writers and directors who’ll be joining the team for this latest installment. Showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a statement, “We’re thrilled that Doctor Who continues to attract some of the most exciting and dynamic talent working in television. Along with our returning faces, we’re excited to welcome new members to the Doctor Who family. The Doctor Who team is crammed with British television’s brightest writers and directors: we’ve adored working with them, and can’t wait to show you the explosive stuff they’ve created!”

The three new writers are Nina Metivier, Maxine Alderton, and Charlene James. They join returning season 11 writers Vinay Patel, Ed Hime, and Pete McTighe, who wrote Demons of The Punjab, It Takes You Away, and Kerblam! respectively. Metivier had a smaller role on a few episodes of last year’s Who series, but more recently worked on The A-List. Alderton wrote for the long-running British soap Emmerdale and James wrote episodes of A Discovery of Witches.

Four new directors join the series as well. There’s Nida Manzoor, who directed episodes of a show called Enterprice (not “Enterprise,” despite what Google says); Emma Sullivan, who worked a lot on the BBC soap Doctors; Jamie Magnus Stone who, according to IMDB, may be doing four episodes this season; and Lee Haven Jones, who has worked on basically everything in the UK for the past decade.



Most of these creatives aren’t household names, but Doctor Who is a place where that can happen. Plus, it’s a big, broad, diverse group of talent. Just what the Doctor ordered.

Season 12 of Doctor Who will air next year.

