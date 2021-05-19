Doctor Who May See Another Classic Villain Return

Photo : BBC

Godzilla: Singular Point is full steam ahead. The Conjuring team dives into the ‘ 80s for totally radical possessions. Plus Steven Moffat’s The Time Traveler’s Wife adaptation gets a first look and The Flash is having more Speed Force drama. Spoilers coming at you fast!



The Bunker

Deadline has word Tony Todd, Tobin Bell, and Chelsea Edmundson will star in The Bunker, a sci-fi/horror film from director Brian Hanson “set during a mysterious alien invasion.” The story is said to follow “a government scientist (Edmundson) sealed in an underground bunker who must create a bio-weapon to stop the mysterious travelers before they take over Earth.”

Doctor Who

Den of Geek says the Sontarans have been spotted on set of Doctor Who season 13. Apparently, they will appear “back in the black-and-grey combat gear of their 1970s heyday.” Also on set at one point? The Weeping Angels.

The Time Runner

Deadline additionally reports Wes Ball is attached to develop and direct The Time Runner at Paramount, a sci-fi film based on an unpublished novella by Michael Sherman. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

Crawl 2

Appearing as a guest on The Boo Crew Podcast, Alexandre Aja revealed he’s recently “been talking [to Paramount] about a sequel” to Crawl “nonstop. ”

We’ve been talking about a sequel nonstop, and putting together a really, really fun take. I think the story of Haley is a really strong one, but I believe that Crawl is about nature taking back its due, and kind of like… more hurricane driven, man versus animal. So maybe it will be another story altogether. We’re looking for that human story right now, that will be as strong as the one in the first one. To make the second one legit.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

In conversation with Syfy, James Wan stated he felt setting the latest Conjuring movie in the 1980 s was “the natural progression” for the franchise.

It just felt like the natural progression because we had spent a lot of time in the ‘70s,” he said. “Ed and Lorraine Warren, their cases and their career went from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, and into the ‘90s. It just felt like the natural progression for us…we’ve exhausted the ‘70s look, and the ‘80s was the natural way to go. I remember going to Patrick and Vera: ‘You know what you guys? The next one has to be the ‘80s. And I remember Vera first said to me, ‘Yes, I want big earrings!’

Army of the Dead

Bloody-Disgusting has another new Army of the Dead poster.

Photo : Netflix

Fear Street

Expect a trailer for Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street trilogy later today.

Censor



In the trailer for Censor—which Germain Lussier reviewed out of Sundance this year— a film censor believes she recognizes her missing sister in the latest horror movie she’s reviewing.

Let Us In

A pair of tweens hoping to contact aliens accidentally invite dark-eyed vampires from beyond the star in the trailer for Let Us In, starring Tobin Bell and Stargate: Atlantis’s Joe Flanigan.

The Time Traveller’s Wife

We have our first look at Rose Leslie and Theo James in Steven Moffat’s new production of The Time Traveller’s Wife. HBO let us know David Nutter (Game of Thrones) “joins the production as an executive producer and will direct the six-episode first season.” And a quote from Moffat: “This is a story of loss but it’s not a tragedy. It’s about a time traveler but it’s not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry’s time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love - but not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me. I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger’s extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime. Working with David Nutter is a joy and an honour already, and with Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare and Henry, and Natasha Lopez and Desmin Borges as Charisse and Gomez, this is going to be the love story we need right now.”

Photo : HBO

American Horror Stories/American Horror Story: Double Feature

Deadline reports American Horror Stories will premiere on FX and Hulu in July, while the tenth season of American Horror Story is set to air this f all and “conclude on Halloween.”

Godzilla: Singular Point

Meanwhile, the new Godzilla anime premieres on Netflix June 24.

Black Summer

Netflix has released three new teasers for the second season of Black Summer premiering June 17.

Superman & Lois

Todd Helbing revealed to TV Line a moment where Lois grabs a photo of herself with Kara was cut from the scene where she quits her job at The Daily Planet.

It got cut out for time, but when Lois quits [The Daily Planet] and she’s walking down the hall towards the elevator and she grabs some things from her desk, one of the things she’s holding is a picture with her, Kara and Clark. There’s been this weird set of circumstances where, because of production or timing or COVID, everything in the show that was related to the Arrowverse has gotten pulled out. It’s just another one of those things.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s super hearing manifests in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Man of Steel. ”

The Flash

The Flash must stop the physical embodiment of the Speed Force from destroying Central City in the trailer for “Family Matters, Part 2.”

The Handmaid’s Tale

Offred makes it to Canada in the trailer for “Home” — next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Finally, Hulu has released a trailer for the third season of Madagascar: A Little Wild premiering May 27.

Banner art by Jim Cook