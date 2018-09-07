Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: BBC

You see it. You see what they did there. They know you saw.



Now that we know just when Doctor Who is finally back on our screens—on Sundays, no less!—the BBC has launched a cute little trailer heralding Jodie Whittaker’s arrival as the first official female incarnation of the Doctor by...well, you know. Breaking a glass ceiling.

It’s done through the magic of CG, though. Breaking an actual glass ceiling is presumably out of the BBC’s budget in a Brexit-impending Year of Our Lord 2018, plus, highly unwise to do so with the headlining star of Doctor Who underneath it, just waiting to be peppered with shards of glass. Sure, they represent the patriarchy in this symbolic gesture, but they’d still hurt!

Doctor Who is back October 7. And it’s about bloody time.