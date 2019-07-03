Photo: BBC

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The cast of Enola Holmes continues to grow with a reckless abandon. Dana Lee discusses his role in Birds of Prey. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite could get a western remake. Daisy Ridley teases her epic duel in The Rise of Skywalker. Plus, what’s to come on The Handmaid’s Tale, and another look at Will Smith playing a superspy turned into a pigeon. Spoilers, go!



Advertisement

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Deadline reports Jillian Bell has joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music as Dr. Taylor Wood, Bill & Ted’s family therapist.

Advertisement

Enola Holmes

Sam Claflin will join Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, and Adeel Akhtar in Enola Holmes, according to Variety. Details on his character (please be Moriarty) are currently under wraps.

Advertisement

Tom & Jerry

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost has also joined the live-action Tom & Jerry movie in another undisclosed role. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Parasite

Indiewire has word the South Korean company CJ Entertainment is looking to develop an English language remake of Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or winner, Parasite.

Advertisement

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

In a recent interview with Your Entertainment Corner, actor Dana Lee described his character, Doc, as the “Taiwanese grandfather [Harley Quinn] never had.”

[Doc owns] this little restaurant and [his] residence is above there. Every time Harley Quinn gets in trouble with the Joker, she would come and stay with me. And I’m like her — like she says in the story — I’m her Taiwanese grandfather she never had.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Daisy Ridley hyped Rey’s upcoming lightsaber battle with Kylo Ren on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

We have a great fight. A great fight. And I was really happy that the Vanity Fair pictures did show a bit of it. It’s a great fight. Like I’ve become such a better fighter and they made the lightsabers lighter, so it actually looks like we’re swinging light and not like heavy, heavy [swords]. This fight, we did, it was November, we had water being thrown at us, and I got a great deal of respect because I did not, I was ‘I’m not gonna complain about the cold, I’m just not gonna do it (laughs)—so it was like a real thing of stamina. It feels really epic, and it felt epic even at the time. Imagine, we had the waves like this, and they’re gonna make the waves bigger, and one can only imagine what it’s gonna look like.

Advertisement

Spies in Disguise

Superspy Will Smith mutates into a pigeon in the latest trailer for Spies in Disguise, which has already racked up three million views on Youtube.

Doctor Who

The Radio Times reports a new episode of Doctor Who—a standalone, rather than any particularly direct lead in to the new season, set to air in early 2020—plans to air “some time before series 12 hits screens, possibly in a festive slot like this year’s New Year’s Day Special or the Christmas specials” of that far off distant time of...well, 2017, actually.

Advertisement

Locke & Key

Actor Coby Bird revealed on Twitter he’s been cast as Rufus Whedon in Netflix’s upcoming Locke & Key TV series.

Advertisement

In related news, Joe Hill revealed you can add now add Locke & Key to your Netflix queue a full year before its debut.



Advertisement

Sandman

Neil Gaiman also confirmed on Twitter the first season of Netflix’s Sandman will be eleven episodes long.

Advertisement

Advertisement





The Flash

The sixth season of The Flash is now filming, according to Hartley Sawyer on Twitter.

Advertisement





The Handmaid’s Tale

Offred attends group therapy (of a sort) in the trailer for “Unfit,” next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.





Banner art by Jim Cooke.