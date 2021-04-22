Things will get suitably strange in the Doctor Strange sequel. Image : Marvel Studios

Dave Bautista really wants to play DC Comics' Bane. Netflix's new young adult vampire series finds its first director, and the streamer teams up with Alejandro Brugués for a new horror tale. Plus, what's to come on The Nevers and Creepshow.



Bane

During a recent panel at Justice Con, Dave Bautista revealed he’s personally held meetings with both Warner Bros. and DC about trying to play Bane in a future Batman project.

I’ve made no secret about this. I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros., had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC, walked in the door and said, ‘I want to play Bane.’ I’m not kidding. They were a little like ‘Woah, we’re not even casting Bane.’ I was like ‘I don’t care, I’m playing him.’

The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy

Deadline reports Alejandro Brugués is attached to direct The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy, a new horror film at Netflix written by Joe Russo and Chris Lamont. The story follows “billionaire Charles Abernathy who, on the eve of his 75th birthday, invites his four estranged children back home out of fear that tonight someone – or something – is coming to kill him. To ensure his family will help protect him from whatever’s coming, Abernathy puts each of their inheritances on the line – they’ll get nothing if he’s found dead by dawn.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In a recent interview with Glamour Magazine, Elizabeth Olsen stated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is “a bonkers movie. [Marvel is] definitely going for that horror show vibe.”

First Kill

Jet Wilkinson (How to Get Away With Murder) is attached to direct the first two episodes of First Kill, Netflix’s upcoming young adult vampire series from producer Emma Roberts. [Deadline]

The Nevers

Spoiler TV has pictures from episode five , “Hanged. ” Click through to see more.

Image : HBO

Kung Fu



Nicky and Henry visit a private collector in the trailer for “Hand” — next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

Creepshow

Finally, Bloody-Disgusting has an exclusive clip from “Pipe Screams” — tonight’s episode of Creepshow starring Barbara Crampton.

