Doctor Strange 2 Has Picked Up Loki’s Head Writer

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Image : Marvel Studios

More shakeups for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange and one of the most anticipated heralds of a more, well, multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last time, it was the loss of Scott Derickson, the originally slated director, and his stunning purported replacement in the form of acclaimed director and former Marvel movie savior Sam Raimi. Now, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter, a new writer is also being added to the mix: Michael Waldron.



Advertisement

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s also the head writer for Marvel’s upcoming Loki, part of its Disney Plus MCU slate. Waldron has also written and produced on Rick and Morty. This addition, combined with Derrickson’s departure, might mean more significant shakeups for the film than we assumed. Derrickson’s Doctor Strange was billed as consummate horror in an MCU outfit, but a new writer suggests that it was more than Derrickson’s directorial direction that needed modification, but the script itself.



Or it could just be routine rewrites. You never know, with this sort of thing. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, whatever it’s like, is slated for release May 7, 2021.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.