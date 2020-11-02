Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Do Not Adjust Your Dial, The Kirlian Frequency Is Back With 2 Spooky New Episodes

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
The Kirlian Frequency
The Kirlian FrequencyLa Frecuencia KirlianGhost RadioAnimationCristian PonceHernán BengoaAliensArgentina
Illustration for article titled Do Not Adjust Your Dial, iThe Kirlian Frequency/i Is Back With 2 Spooky New Episodes
Screenshot: YouTube

It’s been almost a year since we got a new episode of The Kirlian Frequency, Cristian Ponce and Hernán Bengoa’s eerie series of animated radio broadcasts from an off-the-map town where there’s always some new supernatural trouble stirring. Over the weekend, fans got a spooky surprise: two new episodes.

First up, episode seven, “Los Invasores” (“The Invaders”), in which aliens pay a visit to Kirlian and find out what happens when you abduct a human who’s already got some serious paranormal static going on in their life:

The second release, however, is a little different. While the city of Kirlian awaits what’s been ominously teased as the “night of the comet,” The Kirlian Frequency hits pause on its timeline with this “listener-created” episode, “Arcade Arcano” (“Arcane Arcade”). The listeners in this case are a young couple who record their segment from Kirlian’s cursed video arcade, which allows the series to have fun with some old-school game graphics.

Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

DISCUSSION