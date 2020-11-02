Screenshot : YouTube

It’s been almost a year since we got a new episode of The Kirlian Frequency, Cristian Ponce and Hernán Bengoa’s eerie series of animated radio broadcasts from an off-the-map town where there’s always some new supernatural trouble stirring. Over the weekend, fans got a spooky surprise: two new episodes.



Advertisement

First up, episode seven, “Los Invasores” (“The Invaders”), in which aliens pay a visit to Kirlian and find out what happens when you abduct a human who’s already got some serious paranormal static going on in their life:

The second release, however, is a little different. While the city of Kirlian awaits what’s been ominously teased as the “night of the comet,” The Kirlian Frequency hits pause on its timeline with this “listener-created” episode, “Arcade Arcano” (“Arcane Arcade”). The listeners in this case are a young couple who record their segment from Kirlian’s cursed video arcade, which allows the series to have fun with some old-school game graphics.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.