A reckless drive, a bunker, and two new gods on the brink. Seems routine, right?

After a lot—and I mean a lot—of off-screen turmoil, American Gods is gearing up to finally return for a second season, with new showrunners and hopefully a new lease on life. Courtesy of Amazon, which distributes the show outside of the United States, we have a lengthy preview of the opening of the new season.

The footage features Mr. World and Technical Boy, wrestling with the danger of the old gods and figuring out their next move. It’s a good opening: stylish, mannered, a little chaotic and mysterious. We’ll get to see more when American Gods returns for its second season on March 20, 2019, on Starz in the United States.



