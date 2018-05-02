Image: All Images: Amancay Nahuelpan and Jean-Paul Csuka (Black Mask Studios)

Nearly three years ago, Black Mask Studios made waves with the brutal, politically-tinged thriller Young Terrorists. Now the complete story is being collected in one package, and io9 has a look inside.



Created by Matt Pizzolo and Amancay Nahuelpan in 2015 before they went on to create the grim dystopian series Calexit for Black Mask, Young Terrorists follows a young woman named Sera who finds herself caught up in a violent conspiracy that sees her abducted for her father’s role in a shadowy new world order. After going through horrendous abuse, Sera finds freedom off the grid, taking on the role of a rebel operative looking to fight back against the surveillance state of a near-future America.

The full series is now being collected together—including an extra story written for Free Comic Book Day 2016— for a trade release this month, and to celebrate, we’ve got a preview of what you can expect if you’ve never read the series before. A warning though, as you might expect from a tale about violent conspiracies run amok, it does get a bit NSFW—so be careful where you read!



The Young Terrorists trade paperback is available in comic stores now, ahead of a wider release May 15.

