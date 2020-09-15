Disney's She-Hulk Series Brings on Kat Coiro to Direct and Executive Produce

Kat Coiro is in talks to direct episodes of Marvel’s She-Hulk series on Disney+. Photo : Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Easterseals , Image : Marvel Comics

She-Hulk has found the woman ready to hulk it up behind the camera.

Deadline is reporting that Disney+ is bringing director Kat Coiro on board to direct several episodes of its upcoming She-Hulk series, which is being penned by award-winning Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao. According to the report, Marry Me director Coiro (who also directed episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Dead to Me) is in negotiations to direct the pilot of Marvel’s She-Hulk show, along with other episodes. She will also serve as an executive producer of the series. She’ll be joining Gao, who’s developing the series and heading the writer’s room. Gao won an Emmy for the “Pickle Rick” episode of Rick and Morty—c ombined with the fact that the studio has selected a director more known for her comedic work, this gives a strong indication what direction She-Hulk will be taking. Namely, a weird and funny one.

She-Hulk is set to be part of the next phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent television shows on Disney+, following the releases of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki (which have seen delays because of the novel coronavirus pandemic). Jennifer Walters, the attorney who develops Hulk-like abilities after a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, will be joined by Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight in the Disney+ TV universe. There’s been no word as of yet who might nab the lead role in She-Hulk.

Coiro is the latest in a string of women being hired to direct Marvel films and TV shows—something that hasn’t been lost on the writers and directors themselves. In a recent interview on the Shut Up Evan podcast (as reported by Syfy Wire), director Olivia Wilde (who’s working on a top-secret Marvel project for Sony Pictures) noted how great it is to see more women coming into the genre. Not only because it increases diversity behind the camera, but because it ensures that women are getting the space to share their perspective—instead of having to “try and tell this story like men do.”

“We are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, of this superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective,” Wilde said. “So not only do I get to tell this story as a director, but I get to develop this story and that’s was what made it so exciting.”

There’s no word when She-Hulk will enter production or be released, though it’s safe to assume the second batch of Marvel Cinematic Universe shows (which include Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel) won’t arrive until after the first wave of shows have aired. This could mean anytime after 2022—unless we see further delays because of the pandemic. The times we’re living in.

