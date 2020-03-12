Disney's Peter Pan Remake Has Found 2 of Its Heroes

Get ready to meet another take on Peter and Wendy. Image : Disney

Jeffrey Wright shares his Batman to-read pile. Vin Diesel has hopes Bloodshot will finally usher in the Valiant Cinematic Universe. Riverdale meets Hedwig in new footage from its next musical special. Plus, teases of what to expect from Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and venture behind the scenes with more Mulan footage. Spoilers, away!



Peter & Wendy

According to Variety, Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson have been cast as Peter Pan and Wendy, respectively, in Disney’s live-action remake of Peter Pan.

Come Play

Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher, Jr. will play parents who must rescue their son from a monster living inside his iPhone in Come Play, a feature adaptation of the short film Larry from Amblin Partners. The film is currently scheduled for a July 24 release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Changed

Rue Morgue reports Tony Todd will star alongside Clare Foley, Jason Alan Smith, Carlee Avers, Kathy Searle, Margaret Rose Champagne, Ryan Barry McCarthy, Doug Tompos, and Dick Boland in The Changed, a new alien invasion film from Michael Mongillo. The story concerns a trio of teenagers who investigate when an alien intelligence merges with their neighbor, Bill [Todd].

Lullaby

Deadline also has word Ramon Rodriguez (The Wire) has been cast opposite Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) in John R. Leonetti’s upcoming horror film, Lullaby. The story concerns a new mother who accidentally summons the demon Lilith while putting her child to bed.

The Batman

Jeffrey Wright posted a photo of The Long Halloween on Instagram. Casual reading for the Commissioner , or a hint at what’s to come?

Valiant Cinematic Universe

In a recent interview with Superhero Fanatic, Vin Diesel stated Bloodshot will spearhead Sony’s long-planned potential Valiant Cinematic Universe.

I think what [Bloodshot] does is that it opens the door for all of them. I think you’re going to see all of them. I think if you’re a fan of Valiant Comics, then you are going to be delighted to hear—and I think they’re going to wait until the movie comes out—but they’re going to start putting out into the press all of the Valiant comic books that are going into the cinematic universe. It’s going to be very exciting.

[The Playlist]

Jurassic World: Dominion

Comic Book has this unusually centered promotional poster for Jurassic World: Dominion.

Mulan

A new featurette goes behind-the-scenes of Mulan.

The Hunt

Betty Gilpin hurls a thermos at Hilary Swank in a new clip from The Hunt.

The Brides

Gotham’s Erin Richards has joined the cast of The Brides as Dracula’s third wife, Renee. According to Deadline, “Renee is the head of a top modeling agency in New York City” and “known for her torrid affairs with her beautiful female models.” In her former life, Renee was “the wife of the Marquis de Sade” until she “invited Dracula (Goran Višnjić) into her ‘house of pain’ and asked to be ‘turned’ by him.” Ooh err. [Deadline]

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

According to Comic Book, footage screened at a recent Disney shareholders meeting included Bucky visiting Baron Zemo in prison, a rally introducing the new Captain America, and a montage of the series’ action sequences. Click through for the full report.

Into the Dark

Pooka returns for his own solo film in the synopsis for next month’s episode of Into the Dark, “Pooka Lives!”

In Pooka Lives, a group of thirty-something friends from high-school create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for laughs, but are shocked when it becomes so viral on the Internet that it actually manifests more murderous versions of the creature.

Pooka Lives! stars Felicia Day, Wil Wheaton, Malcolm Barrett, Rachel Bloom, Jonah Ray, Lyndie Greenwood and Gavin Stenhouse. The episode is directed by Juan of the Dead’s Alejandro Brugués.

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Riverdale

Production on Riverdale has temporarily halted after an unspecified “team member” came in contact with “a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.” [TV Line]

Meanwhile, the Archie kids put on their own production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Wicked Little Town”.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster and image from The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Nancy Drew

Finally, the aftermath of Lucy’s investigation is explored when Nancy Drew returns on April 8 .

