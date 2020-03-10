We come from the future
Subscribe
Trailer Frenzy

Disney's New Jungle Cruise Trailer Has Snake Faces, Magic Trees, and Plenty of Shenanigans

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:jungle cruise
jungle cruisedisneyemily bluntdwayne johnsonjesse plemons
1.5K
7
Save
Oops, that didn’t go as planned.
Image: Disney (YouTube)
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

If you thought this movie was going to show Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson taking a leisurely cruise with hippos, monkeys, and corny jokes—get ready for a new voyage on the high-stakes adventure called Jungle Cruise. Well, except for the corny jokes. Those can stay.

Disney has released a trailer for Jungle Cruise, its latest foray into the “let’s turn a theme park ride into a movie” subgenre. The film stars Blunt as Lily Houghton, a scientist and explorer who’s journeying through the Amazon rainforest to find a tree with magical healing properties. She’s enlisted Frank (Johnson)—a charming con man who preys on wealthy tourists—as her guide and boat captain, resulting in plenty of hijinks and even more snarky banter.

Unfortunately, Lily and Frank aren’t the only ones searching for this special tree, as we see a group of generic evil-looking soldiers (led by Jesse Plemons) with the power of face snakes are hot on their trail. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Giamatti.

Advertisement

Jungle Cruise comes out July 24.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

6 Things We Loved, and 2 Things We Didn't, About Castlevania Season 3

At Least 20 VPN and Ad-Blocking Apps With 35 Million Downloads Actually Monitored Users' Phones

The Only 10 Things You Need to Know Going Into Westworld Season 3

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sues Creator of Nightmarish Robot Lookalike for $10 Million, and Wouldn’t You?