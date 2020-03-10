Disney's New Jungle Cruise Trailer Has Snake Faces, Magic Trees, and Plenty of Shenanigans

Oops, that didn’t go as planned. Image : Disney ( YouTube

If you thought this movie was going to show Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson taking a leisurely cruise with hippos, monkeys, and corny jokes—get ready for a new voyage on the high-stakes adventure called Jungle Cruise. Well, except for the corny jokes. Those can stay.

Disney has released a trailer for Jungle Cruise, its latest foray into the “let’s turn a theme park ride into a movie” subgenre. The film stars Blunt as Lily Houghton, a scientist and explorer who’s journeying through the Amazon rainforest to find a tree with magical healing properties. She’s enlisted Frank (Johnson)—a charming con man who preys on wealthy tourists—as her guide and boat captain, resulting in plenty of hijinks and even more snarky banter.

Unfortunately, Lily and Frank aren’t the only ones searching for this special tree, as we see a group of generic evil-looking soldiers (led by Jesse Plemons) with the power of face snakes are hot on their trail. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Giamatti.

Jungle Cruise comes out July 24.

