Disney's Muppets Now Limited Series Finally Has a Release Date and Teaser Images

The Muppets are entering the streaming age. Be sure to like and subscribe! Image : Disney

The Muppets are back, but only for a couple of hours. Disney+ has announced a release date for Muppets Now, a six-episode limited series that takes a meta peek behind the curtain of making a Muppets streaming series happen.



Advertisement

The network announced in a press release that Muppets Now is coming to Disney+ on July 31 ( in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and India) . It’s been previously described as an unscripted series that features the Muppets gang and a bunch of celebrity guests, but that hasn’t been a lot to go on. According to the new plot description, Muppets Now will center around Scooter as he works with Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the others to meet his deadline to make, well, Muppets Now (or some in-show version of it) happen.

Advertisement

Here is the description in full: “Muppets Now is The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him. Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in Muppets Now with the kind of startling silliness and heartfelt fun that first made them famous.”

Save 70% on 3 Years of NordVPN and Keep Your Search History to... Read on The Inventory

It’s kind of telling how much they’re selling the fact that it’s a “return home” for the Muppets because their most recent foray into television didn’t pan out so well. In 2015, the short-lived ABC mockumentary series The Muppets baffled audiences (and io9) with adult humor, broken relationships, and its generally unpleasant viewing experience. Since then, there have been other attempts to get the Muppets back on TV but they’ve failed—notably, Josh Gad’s pitch for a limited Disney+ series that took place after The Muppets Take Manhattan, which would have focused on the pitfalls of stardom.

Here’s a few more teases of the new series the cast themselves gave fans:

Advertisement

Advertisement

It seems like Disney really wants to get back to the roots of the Muppets, with silly and family-friendly shenanigans that everyone can enjoy. Muppets Now arrives on Disney+ July 31.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.