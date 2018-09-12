Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (The Blond)

Disney’s villains may be doomed to fail, but damn are they going to look fabulous while doing it. Fashion house the Blonds debuted its Spring 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week, inspired by the lovely, the powerful, and the so-bad-they’re-good Disney queens and kings of evil.



The Disney Villains x The Blonds fashion show featured some stylish takes on Ursula, Cruella DeVil, Maleficent, and more. It was delicious evil, and oh so fashionable. You can watch the entire livestream below. I definitely recommend checking out the model who appears around 9:30 in. Even if you don’t watch anything else, she’s an absolute delight.

Models like Paris Hilton, Dominique Jackson, and Desmond Napoles (aka Desmond Is Amazing) donned their fiercest looks and sharpest nails to cosplay as Disney’s greatest evildoers. You could see they were having an amazing time, giving their best villain poses as they stared wickedly into the crowd. As far as the actual clothes were concerned, it was interesting seeing how the Blonds interpreted the characters in such interesting ways. This included different iterations of their journeys. For example, as shown in the top image, the Blonds’ designer Phillipe Blond wore a look based on Maleficent post-battle with Prince Phillip, chest wound and all.

Patrick Starrr hits the stage as Ursula, alongside Flotsam and Jetsam. Desmond Napoles takes a turn down the catwalk as Maleficent’s Raven. It’s Dr. Facilier, complete with hat! Yes that is Paris Hilton as Cruella DeVil, posing with her dog. If Cruella’s face on a dress doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will. One of the highlights of the evening. The Evil Queen secures her reign (and you can see Facilier’s hat in the background). One of my favorite looks, designed to look like Maleficent’s thorns. The King of Hearts is here to steal your...well, you get the picture. And here’s the whole fabulous team. Long may they reign. 1 / 10

While many of the pieces are high fashion and therefore inaccessible for the general public, Disney Style reports that some of the jackets and shirts featured in the show are made by Lauren Moshi and available for pre-order.

