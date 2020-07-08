Disney's Live-Action Peter Pan Might Have Hooked Jude Law

Jude Law (right) may be playing Captain Hook in Disney’s new live-action remake. Photo : Left: Disney, Right: Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

Shiver our timbers. Disney is continuing to ride the live-action remake ship with Peter Pan, and Jude Law may be coming aboard to play the boy hero’s arch-nemesis.

Advertisement

First reported by Variety and then by Deadline, the Captain Marvel star is in talks to play Captain Hook in Disney’s live-action tale of Peter Pan. Currently attached are stars Ever Anderson as Wendy and Alexander Molony as Peter Pan. Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery is helming the project, which he co-wrote with Tony Halbrooks.

There have been many live-action versions of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan story, including 2015's infamous Pan “origin story” that featured Hugh Jackman in the worst wig ever, but this one will be an adaptation of Disney’s 1953 animated film. Considering Disney’s recent moves on both its streaming service and at its theme parks, hopefully this one will avoid racism against Native Americans.

Advertisement

This production was delayed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but according to Variety, the plan still is to release this version theatrically instead of putting it on Disney+ like the recent Artemis Fowl. Law’s next big-screen outing will see him return as Albus Dumbledore once more in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.