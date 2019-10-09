Image: Disney

Sam Raimi says more Evil Dead is still happening, even if Bruce Campbell’s not a part of it. Jamie Lee Curtis shares a tiny glimpse at her Halloween Kills look. Plus, American Gods adds two intriguing new recurring characters, what’s to come on The Good Place and The Flash, and a new look at Castle Rock’s own Annie Wilkes. Spoilers away!





The Little Mermaid

According to Variety, Daveed Diggs is currently in talks to voice Sebastian the Crab in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. Though it has yet to be confirmed, it’s likely to assume the beloved Jamaican crab will be rendered as a photorealistic, CGI crustacean which is going to be amazing.

The Craft

Deadline also reports Nicholas Galitzine (Netflix’s Chambers) has joined the cast of Blumhouse’s remake of The Craft in a currently undisclosed role.

Evil Dead

Sam Raimi once again confirmed “there’s more Evil Dead coming” during The Grudge panel at New York Comic Con.

There’s more Evil Dead coming. [Bruce Campbell is] tired of me throwing blood on him. Forty years of Bruce and those sticky syrup shirts... He wants to work again, but he just doesn’t want to play that role right now.

Tom and Jerry

Meanwhile, Chloë Grace Moretz described Tim Story’s upcoming Tom and Jerry movie as “nothing like you’ve ever seen before” in a recent interview with Screen Rant.

It’s really exciting; it’s going to be nothing like you’ve ever seen before. It really integrates live action with animation seamlessly. And it’s different than any of the movies that you’ve seen out there right now with that; it’s more indicative of the older films.

A Christmas Carol

After a bidding war, THR reports Apple is now in “final negotiations” to produce the new musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

Halloween Kills

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo from her first day filming Halloween Kills on Twitter.

The Turning

Entertainment Weekly has our first looks at Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard in the 1990's-set The Turn of the Screw remake from director Floria Sigismondi and producer Stephen Spielberg.

White Snake

We also have an English trailer for the U.S. release of the hit Chinese animated film, White Snake.

American Gods

Deadline reports Ashley Reyes and Herizen Guardiola have joined the cast of American Gods’ third season. Reyes will play series regular Cordelia, “a whip-smart but rebellious college dropout” who now travels across the country with Mr. Wednesday, “unaware she’s caught up in a divine battle for the soul of America” while Guardiola as been cast as Oshun, “the Yoruban goddess of love, purity and fertility.”

Riverdale

Speaking with Decider at New York Comic Con, Mark Consuelos confirmed there are no plans for Hiram to grow a mustache similar to his comic book counterpart, adding “maybe I’ll ask [showrunner] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa], for a flashback episode, you know, early on Hiram. Or a flash-forward.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Elizabeth Tulloch shared another photo of herself with Erica Durance on Instagram. I’m seeing double here! Four Loises!

The Good Place

Michael hatches a plan with Jason in the synopsis for “Employee of the Bearimy,” the October 24 episode of The Good Place.

10/24/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : Michael and Jason hatch a plan. Eleanor learns firsthand the difficulties of running the neighborhood.

We also tried to squeeze a bit about Derek during our chat with Jason Mantzoukas at New York Comic Con...

American Horror Story: 1984

Meanwhile, “a deadly trio emerges” at Camp Redwood in the synopsis for episode nine, “Rest in Pieces.”

A deadly trio emerges, hell-bent on unleashing a new era at Camp Redwood. Our former counselors desperately try to keep history from repeating itself.

Castle Rock

Coming Soon has a new banner of Lizzy Caplan as Annie Wilkes in Castle Rock.

The End of the Fucking World

Spoiler TV also has this poster for The End of the Fucking World season two.

The Flash

Finally, Barry’s time travel antics continue unabated in the trailer for next week’s episode, “A Flash of Lightning.”

