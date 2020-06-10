Disneyland Plans for a July Reopening, Despite the Still-Ongoing Pandemic

Mickey is welcoming guests back to Disneyland in July. Photo : Disneyland Resort

As expected, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will follow the plans of its E ast C oast sister, Walt Disney World, and begin reopening in July.

Advertisement

The process will begin with the adjacent Downtown Disney District opening July 9. That’ll be followed by the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks on July 17, and Disney’s Grand Californian and Paradise Pier hotels on July 23. All of this is “pending state and local government approvals.”

Yes, there will be “enhanced health and safety measures, ” which are likely to include mandatory face masks and social distancing. No, there won’t be any parades or fireworks displays where large groups of people can gather. And yes, all guests (including annual passholders) will only be able to attend by securing a reservation though “a new theme park reservation system, ” the details of which are not yet available. The plan is that reservations will allow Disney to drastically limit the number of guests allowed in the parks at once.

Advertisement

None of this is a surprise, of course. Once Orlando did it, Anaheim was soon to follow, especially as social restrictions continue to fall on a daily basis all over the world.

Bellesa Can't Keep This Oral Sex Simulator in Stock and Now I Know... Read on The Inventory

Ultimately, though, what this comes down to is: how safe and comfortable will you feel going to a theme park with covid-19 still out there and no cure in sight? It’s a question Southern California Disney fans, myself included, are going to have to think about.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.