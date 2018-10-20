Image: Disney

Wreck-it Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet traffics is an irreverent sort of film. To collide a bunch of properties together, stir them up in the wide seas of the internet, and throw them out into an animated comedy requires a willingness to not take things too seriously. But there are still some things the movie couldn’t joke about.

In a recent interview with IGN, the film’s director, Rich Moore, said that one character in particular was marked as off-limits for their desired mockery: Kylo Ren, the fearsome and complicated villain of the new Star Wars movies.



“At one point we had a joke about Kylo Ren being kind of a spoiled child,” Moore said. “We went to Lucasfilm and said, here’s what we’re doing. And they said, well, we’d prefer that you don’t show him as a spoiled child. You know, he is our villain, and we’d prefer you don’t do that. So we were respectful of that.”



While not exactly a contentious sort of change, it goes to show that even in the playful, crossover-heavy present, major media conglomerates still hold their most precious properties sacred. Probably don’t expect to see any jokes about Tony Stark’s terrible goatee either.



Ralph Breaks the Internet comes out in theaters November 21st.