Doggo is a good doggo. Thankfully, Disney’s live-action Lady and the Tramp isn’t going The Lion King route by making photorealistic CGI versions of canines. Instead, they’ve cast a bunch of real good boys and good girls for Tessa Thompson, Janelle Monáe, and other actors to voice. Plus, they’re rescue pups!



People unveiled the first look at the dogs who will be playing the lead characters in the live-action Lady and the Tramp remake, which stars Thompson and Justin Theroux as the voices of two star-crossed puppies who fall in love despite coming from different worlds.

Thompson’s Lady will be played by Rose, a cocker spaniel with adorable ear fluff. And Theroux’s Tramp is played by Monte, who was rescued from a kill-shelter and adopted by one of the film’s trainers, according to People.

No word whether the film will feature CG-created mouths for the pups, or if their dialogue will simply be internal narration (akin to Homeward Bound), but my guess would be on the former. So long as it doesn’t look like the star of A Talking Cat?!, I think we’ll be okay.

We’ve also got a look at Sam Eliot’s bloodhound, Trust, and Monáe’s finely-coiffed Peg. For more doggos, be sure to head to the article in People.



The Lady and the Tramp remake will debut with the official launch of Disney+ on November 12. The service is set to cost about $8 per month, although Disney recently announced a bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN for $12.99.



