Disney+'s Loki Show Could Introduce a Very Interesting Marvel Comic Throwback

Raise a one-fingered salute to a new look at Lorcan Finnegan’s Vivarium. Shawn Levy talks shutting down Stranger Things during the covid-19 pandemic. Plus, a few more very familiar faces return in new Supernatural pictures, and Alex gets downright superheroic in a new look at Supergirl. Spoilers, away!



Vivarium

Bloody-Disgusting has several new images from Lorcan Finnegan’s starter-home-horror-film, Vivarium. Head over there to see the rest.

Mutant Blast

A humanoid lobster battles a mutated dolphin in this (gory!) trailer for Troma’s Mutant Blast.

Loki

As noted by Murphy’s Multiverse, the Loki IMDB page—so, have a little skepticism at least—now credits several stunt performers with playing “Minutemen, ” the official time police of the Marvel Universe. It’d make sense, given where we left him off coming out of Avengers: Endgame!

Stranger Things

Shawn Levy recently spoke to Variety about the “bittersweet” decision to halt production on the fourth season of Stranger Things.

I was having phone calls with Netflix while directing takes and blocking scenes. We shared the news with our cast and crew that we would be pausing production out of an abundance of caution. There were no sick crew members, no one was exhibiting symptoms, but it seemed like the right thing to do. When you’re shooting, you create this micro society, this community. You’re aware of the world beyond, but in all of my years directing and producing, I’m hard pressed to come up with any comparisons for this truly global situation.

Siren

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first two episodes of Siren’s third season.

April 2 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) – Episode #3001 – “Borders” – SEASON PREMIERE As an old friend visits Helen, a new mermaid arrives leaving Ryn questioning their motives. Maddie learns the truth behind Ian’s death, as Ben fights for his mother’s treatments. While Xander is inspired to take on more responsibility.

April 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) – Episode #3002 – “Revelations”

When another mysterious death is uncovered in Bristol Cove, Ryn suspects Tia. Maddie befriends a new acquaintance in Seattle. Helen warns the hybrids of trouble. Xander begins training and Ted revisits the past.

Supernatural

Daneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki—reviving their roles as Jo (secretly the angel Anael) and Ruby the demon, respectively—meet face-to-face in photos from “Destiny’s Child, ” next week’s episode of Supernatural. Head over to TV Guide for more.

Supergirl

Alex gets her own superhero persona in photos from “Alex in Wonderland, ” the March 22 episode of Supergirl. More available at Comic Book.

Tales from the Loop

Amazon has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for Tales from the Loop, a new series based on the artwork of Simon Stålenhag.

The Walking Dead

The first minute-and-a-half of Michonne’s final episode of The Walking Dead is now online.

Upload



Finally, Robbie A mell has his consciousness uploaded to a virtual afterlife in the trailer for Amazon’s Upload.

