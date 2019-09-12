Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Marvel

As if the approximately seven billion things already announced for Disney’s upcoming streaming service weren’t enough, some of Marvel’s animated icons might be about to tempt you to sign up for the studio’s big move into the streaming service market.



Last night an alleged free trial of the Disney+ streaming service went live in the Netherlands, giving select users an early glimpse of some of the archival material that will make it onto Disney+ when it officially rolls out in the U.S. and beyond starting later this year. None of the juicy new day-one original content was available yet, obviously—no one’s watching The Mandalorian in Dutch already. But users who were part of the trial started sharing interesting tidbits of what classic material will be a part of the service. And if you’re a fan of old-school Marvel animation, especially that ‘90s golden age, there stands a chance you’ll be very pleased come November:

Advertisement

X-Men! Spider-Man! Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends! Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer! Even the Spider-Woman cartoon! There’s some blind spots like the classic ‘60s Spider-Man animated series, arguably better known today as a living, breathing meme rather than it is an animated show, or live-action classics like Toei’s Spider-Man. And it bears repeating that this sample is specific only to the Netherlands right now, so the U.S. and other markets getting Disney+ this year might have a different catalogue of shows—and on top of that, it might not be a final indicator of what’ll be there day one, and is just a sample to test with.

Advertisement

Regardless of how it pans out, it’s just another string in Disney’s incredibly over-strung bow when it comes to the almost unfathomable amount of content it wants Disney+ to launch with. A staggering reminder of just what it has access to thanks to the might of billions of dollars and an avaricious appetite for expansion, to boot. But at least we’ll be able to watch X-Men?

Advertisement

We’ve reached out to Disney to clarify if U.S. audiences will be receiving a similar pre-release trial, and if audiences can expect these Marvel shows to be on the service when it launches on American shores November 12. We’ll update this post if we receive a response.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.