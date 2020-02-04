Disney+'s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Movie Could Take a Grim Turn

Honey, I Shrunk the Metastases just doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, really. Image : Disney

Could Black Adam be looking to cast another obscure comics hero? Kathleen Kennedy says Harrison Ford is still up for Indiana Jones 5. Go behind the scenes on Birds of Prey. A familiar MCU face is joining The Simpsons’ riff on Marvel. Plus, why Wally West’s Flash return will be such a huge deal, and what’s to come on Black Lightning. Spoilers now!



Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

The DisInsider reports Rick Moranis is currently in “early talks” to reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski in the upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot. An alleged synopsis for the character’s role in the film would see Wayne grieving over the death of his wife, Diane.

Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane’s cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids.

Night Teeth

Deadline also has word Jorge Lendeborg Jr. will star alongside Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, and Alfie Allen in the upcoming vampire drama Night Teeth. The story is about “a young chauffeur drives two beautiful young women to five different parties and finds himself fighting for his life after he discovers they’re not who they claim to be.”

Black Adam

The latest report from The Illuminerdi suggests DC is looking to cast a young actress in the role of Red Tornado’s granddaughter, Maxine “Cyclone” Hunkel for Black Adam.

Indiana Jones 5

Speaking with the BBC, Kathleen Kennedy promises Harrison Ford is indeed “up for” the next Indiana Jones movie which is “not a reboot. ”

We’re working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go. Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah. It’s not a reboot; it’s a continuation. He can’t wait. He absolutely is [up for it.]

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

The Birds of Prey cast discuss making a film from Harley Quinn’s perspective in a new featurette.

Monsterland

According to Deadline, Mike Colter will star in an episode of Hulu’s upcoming horror anthology series Monsterland as Brian, “a grief-stricken husband who feels guilt and blame after his daughter goes missing under his watch, but refuses to believe she is dead and finds himself unable to move on or connect emotionally to his wife.” Colter’s episode will be titled “Newark, New Jersey. ”

Supernatural

TV Line reports Supernatural is looking to cast a pair of young actors to play a nine-year-old Sam and a thirteen-year-old Dean for one of the series’ final episodes.

The Simpsons

Cobie Smoulders and Taran Killam will join Kevin Feige and Anthony and Joe Russo in an upcoming Avengers-themed episode of The Simpsons. Head over to TV Line for a look at their characters, Poison-Ivy-riff Hydrangea and hooded marksman named Air Shot.

The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires

Deadline reports Netflix is developing a new series based on Grady Hendrix’s yet-to-be-published novel, The Southern Book Club’s Guide To Slaying Vampires. Set in the 1990s, the story concerns a women’s book club “that must protect its suburban community from a mysterious and handsome stranger who turns out to be a real monster.”

The Twilight Zone

In conversation with The Daily Texan, Osgood Perkins revealed he’s attached to write and direct an upcoming episode of The Twilight Zone.



I wrote and I am directing an episode of The Twilight Zone for Jordan Peele and that gang. Jordan Peele’s company and I have been looking into something together for a while. I think I’m the only person who’s written and is directing their episode in an authorship kind of way. So I’m going to do a really kind of bananas meta Twilight Zone episode. It’s pretty good.

The Flash

Speaking with TV Line, showrunner Eric Wallace revealed Keiynan Lonsdale will reprise his role as Wally West for “one of the pivotal episodes in the mythology of The Flash.”

How do I say this without spoilers….. Wally returns for one of the pivotal episodes in the mythology of The Flash, and that is not an understatement. He comes back a changed person, and what he comes back to deal with, and how it involves Barry, will literally change the two of them — and their abilities, quite frankly — moving forward.

Black Lightning

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Wayne Brady as Gravedigger in next week’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four. ”

We also have the trailer.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, Constantine goes to h ell in a clip from tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.





