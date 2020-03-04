We come from the future
Disney+'s Hocus Pocus Sequel Has Found Its Director

Charles Pulliam-Moore
The Sanderson sisters.
Image: Disney

After years of being stuck in various circles of development hell, the Hocus Pocus sequel is finally becoming a reality, now that the Disney+ project has found a director to bring Salem’s sinister Sanderson sisters back to life (again).

Variety reports that Adam Shankman (What Men Want, Step Up) has signed on to to helm Hocus Pocus 2 with a script from Workaholics co-producer Jen D’Angelo. Currently, there are no details about the film’s plot and whether Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise their witchy roles from the 1992 cult classic—though Disney is said to be interested in incorporating the actors into the project, which isn’t meant to be a full-on reboot.

No further information about Hocus Pocus 2 has been made available just yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know the moment it has.

