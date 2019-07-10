Disney+'s Cassian Andor Show Just Found a Familiar Rogue One Writer

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Get a look at some of the costumed stars of The Suicide Squad. Another familiar face could return for The Matrix 4. James Gunn discusses death in comic book movies and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Doug Liman has little hope for the Edge of Tomorrow sequel. Plus, crisis hits Arrow and The Flash, and Titans’ Bruce Wayne pops up again. Spoilers now!



The Suicide Squad



Recently leaked set photos appear to reveal Nathan Fillion as Blackguard, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Flula Borg as Javelin, Pete Davidson as Savant and Sean Gunn in a motion-capture suit.



Meanwhile, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje stated he’s in no rush to return to the franchise in a recent interview with Yahoo! Movies UK.

I don’t think I need to [do it again], to be honest. I did it, I enjoyed it, it bought me a Bentley and I will keep moving on.

The Matrix 4

Deadline reports Jada Pinkett Smith is currently in talks to reprise her role as Niobe in The Matrix 4.

Imaginary Friends

THR has word John Krasinski will write, direct and co-star in a new comedy at Paramount with Ryan Reynolds titled Imaginary Friends. The “Dr. Dolittle-like tale” is said to concern “a man who can see and talk to people’s imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship, turn to the dark side, and it’s up to Reynolds’ character to save the world from those that become evil.”

A-Force

In conversation with Variety, Scarlett Johansson once again championed a potential A-Force movie—with or without Black Widow’s involvement.

I don’t know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it’s a little more opaque for my character. But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it’s explosive and unstoppable. So yes, I’m pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I’m definitely one of them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Responding to an Instagram fan asking if anyone would die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn answered, “I can’t remember ANY comic book film where someone didn’t die!” [Digital Spy]

Edge of Tomorrow 2

In conversation with Screen Geek, Doug Liman answered he’s “not sure if we’re gonna do” a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow, but he’s “working on that.”

We’re working on that. We’re still not sure if we’re gonna do it or not. But it’s a world that I love and that Tom [Cruise] loves and Emily [Blunt] loves and we have a great story that we’re working on. So, it’s definitely something to be excited to go back to.

The Addams Family 2

Deadline reports The Addams Family enjoyed a strong enough opening weekend to warrant a sequel, which is already scheduled for an October 22, 2021 release date.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Total Film (via Games Radar) has two new images from Jumanji: The Next Level.

Underwater

Bloody-Disgusting also has a poster for Kristen Stewart’s deep-sea monster movie, Underwater.

Never Surrender

We also have a trailer for Never Surrender, a new documentary about the enduring legacy of Galaxy Quest.

Cassian Andor



Variety reports Star Wars: Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy—brought on during the film’s extensive reshoot process to not just re-write but also direct many sequences in the final movie—has been hired to write and direct the Cassian Andor spinoff series for Disney+.

Titans

Batman News has photos from “Bruce Wayne,” this week’s plaintively titled episode of Titans. More at the link.

Lucifer

TV Line also has our first glimpse of Tricia Helfer’s mysterious new look in Lucifer’s fifth season.

Arrow



Oliver begins his jaunt through the multiverse in the trailer for next week’s episode of Arrow, “Welcome to Hong Kong.”

The Flash

Finally, “there’s a creature out there with the strength of ten men!” in the trailer for “Dead Man Running,” next week’s episode of The Flash.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.