Image: Disney

Recently, Cameron Boyce, a young actor known for his role in Disney Channel work like the series Jessie and the Descendants movies, passed away due to complications from epilepsy.

Now, alongside the release of the third Descendants film, Boyce’s last acting role, Disney has released a heartfelt tribute video celebrating the actor and his work. The video explores his career and his dance prowess, from his early days working with Disney to his final appearances.

It’s a sweet tribute to a promising young talent, and includes a few really delightful moments, like one where he makes Michelle Obama laugh during a recording session. The third Descendants movie premiered last night, continuing Disney’s goofy story of the children of supervillains, and it was dedicated to Boyce’s memory.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.