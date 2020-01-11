Disney Plus Is Rebooting Space Camp for Another Ride to the Stars

Space camp! Image : Disney

Though, if it’s anything like the last ride, it’ll be less about getting to the stars and more about getting home safely afterward.

Remember Space Camp? The movie, released in 1986, featured a group of students at an astronaut camp accidentally launched into space on a space shuttle, where they’re then forced to figure out how to, uh, get home without dying. Joaquin Phoenix was in it! Now, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter, it’s returning in the form of a new movie being developed for Disney Plus.



This new version is being written, reportedly, by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, both of Saturday Night Live fame, with John Rickard (Horrible Bosses, Rampage) being attached to produce. No word yet on actors or directors for the project, but I’m hoping Joaquin Phoenix plays a stirring, soulful portrait of his young character from the first film, struggling with how to fit into society after undergoing a series of space-related traumas.



Space Camp will launch presumably on Disney Plus, uh, sometime, we don’t know yet. Stay tuned.



