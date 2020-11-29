We come from the future
Disney Plus Has Updated Black Panther's Opening Credits With a Sweet Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Julie Muncy
The late Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther.
Image: Marvel Studios

On the occasion of the late Chadwick Boseman’s birthday, Disney Plus has made a minor change to commemorate the actor.

Today is Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday. The actor, who passed recently due to colon cancer, is the subject of a new tribute in Disney Plus’s version of Black Panther, the MCU movie for which he gave a stunning performance. If you go watch the opening credits, the Marvel Studios logo crawl— you know, the one with the comic book pages—is a little different. The images, concept art, and video clips contained within the logo are now all of Boseman’s MCU performances, ranging from Black Panther to Civil War to Infinity War and Endgame.

You can see the tribute via a video from @GeeksOfColor on Twitter, and you can see it on Disney Plus by watching Black Panther starting at the 6:23 mark.

Fans were tipped off to the tribute via a Twitter message from Bob Iger, in which he describes the change as “a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and ear to our hearts.”

Boseman was a fantastic actor and by all accounts a wonderful person, and he’s sorely missed. Now’s a good day to rewatch Black Panther, if you’ve a mind to. The second film, carrying on without Boseman, is currently in pre-production.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

DISCUSSION

shelbyglh
shelbyglh

Such a massive loss. Whether they recast Tchalla or “retire” the character, it will always be moving forward in the shadow of a great man. 