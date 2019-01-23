Image: Disney

The heartwarming tale of bunny selfies, gazelle pop stars, and systemic racism is now getting a theme park land of its own. Disney Parks has just announced that Zootopia is heading to Shanghai Disneyland.

As reported by D23, the hit 2014 film is getting its own land at Shanghai Disneyland—thanks in no small part to the fact that Zootopia is China’s biggest animated film in history. The new park land will explore the world of Zootopia, the land where animals of all shapes and sizes have come together to live in harmony. Or at least, where they try to.

Details about the park land are scarce, like what kind of rides it will have, but it will include a new attraction that “seamlessly blends Disney’s storytelling and state-of-the-art technologies in order to bring this fan-favorite movie and its characters to life.”

Construction is expected to start later this year. And while we may not be getting a Zootopia land on this side of the planet, we are eagerly anticipating the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which comes to Disneyland this summer.



