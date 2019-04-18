Image: David Petersen (Boom Studios)

The Disney and Fox merger might mean we can get some X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn’t mean it’s without its casualties. Disney has cancelled Fox’s planned adaptation of Mouse Guard, just two weeks before it was set to start production. However, there’s hope it will still find a home.



According to Deadline and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has pulled the plug on Mouse Guard, Wes Ball’s $170-million motion-capture adaptation starring Sonoya Mizuno, Andy Serkis, Idris Elba, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Sometimes touted as “Game of Thrones with mice,” David Petersen’s Mouse Guard comics and graphic novel series is about the adventures of the Mouse Guard, a group of mice that protect their home and loved ones. Serkis was set to play the villain, Midnight.

Advertisement

There’s no confirmation why Disney cancelled the project, but the articles suggested that Disney felt it wasn’t the right fit, as the company already has its own series of similarly crafted adaptations, including this summer’s The Lion King. Deadline also reported that Disney wants Fox to focus on PG-13 and R-rated films, as those are projects Disney doesn’t take on.

Disney has reportedly given the producers, which include Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes), approval to shop the project to other studios, and apparently a few are already interested. Possible new homes include Paramount and Netflix, the latter of which already has a production deal with Reeves.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.