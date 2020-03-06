We come from the future
Subscribe
TelevisionFantasy

Disney+ Is Reportedly Working on a Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series Starring...Gaston and LeFou

Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the BeastDisney plusDisneyJosh GadLuke EvansonceuponatimestreamingEdward KitsisAdam Horowitz
420
8
Save
My what a guy, that Gaston.
My what a guy, that Gaston.
Image: Disney

There’s nothing Disney loves more than mining its previous hits for new content, which is why a Beauty and the Beast streaming series about its villains makes perfect sense: It’s a spin-off prequel of a live-action remake of one of Disney’s most beloved animated classics. How was this not already in the works?

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Luke Evans and Josh Gad will be reprising their roles as jerky beefcake Gaston and his jerky sidekick LeFou; Gad will also be a co-writer with showrunners Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (Once Upon a Time). The trade also noted that the as-yet-untitled Disney+ show will be “a six-episode musical event,” and reminded anyone who forgot how Beauty and the Beast ends that it’ll be a prequel.

Advertisement

Since the project is still in its early stages, there’s not much more information as yet—THR cites “sources” as saying the show will “expand the Beauty and the Beast universe,” and that “there is a possibility that” other stars from the movie, like Emma Watson or Dan Stevens, “could pop in for a guest spot.” As for the plot, we had some ideas back when the movie came out in 2017, and we’re just glad this is the next stop for the Beauty and the Beast money train rather than a cinematic sequel.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Falcon and The Winter Solider Set Video Teases an Uneasy Alliance

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Canceling Air Travel, and More

Most U.S. States Have Conducted Fewer Than 50 Coronavirus Tests

Antebellum's Latest Trailer Hints at an Unexpected Sci-Fi Twist