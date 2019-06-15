Image: Marvel Studios

With Galaxy’s Edge a success, it’s time for Disney to move forward on its next franchise-incorporating theme park project: a Marvel park.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Disney has begun work building the park, which will be at Disney’s California Adventure park, in a location previously used for an area dedicated to the (frankly underrated) A Bug’s Life. As the LA Times reports, Disney has secured permits for the construction to get underway, including allowances for a character meet-and-greet area, a store bigger than most houses, and a microbrewery, which I’m seriously hoping is Thor-branded.



Presently, the area where construction is happening is blocked by a large temporary wall, upon which is written “Stark Industries.” Looks like Tony’s getting into the theme park business.

