Disney Is Going to Kill Bambi’s Mom Again

It’s a new year but things are still the same when it comes to Disney’s catalog of classic films. After a year that saw remakes of Aladdin and The Lion King become billion dollars hits, it makes sense for the trend to continue. And next on the list is Bambi.

The Hollywood Reporter says Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) have been hired to write the script to a remake of the 1942 animated classic. The expectation is filmmakers would use technology similar to The Jungle Book and The Lion King to bring the deer and his friends to life. So while it’s not “live-action” per se , it’ll be made to look that way. The trade also reports that everyone is aware Bambi isn’t some sweeping adventure in the mold of The Lion King and the aim won’t be to make it that. It’ll just be what it was: A sweet, but ultimately heartbreaking, tale of a deer coming of age.

If the script is just starting now, a Bambi remake is still a long ways away. Next up for Disney in terms of animated remakes though is Mulan, which opens in March, followed by the 101 Dalmations spin-off Cruella next summer. Those are likely to be followed by remakes of The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan, and then any number of the various other projects in development (such as The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Pinocchio, etc.) Basically, don’t expect this trend to end anytime soon...except maybe when Disney has completely exhausted its back catalog.

