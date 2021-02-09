Disney Is Closing Blue Sky Studios, Creators of Ice Age

The company behind Ice Age, Blue Sky, is being shut down. Image : Blue Sky

The Walt Disney Company has decided to dissolve Blue Sky, one of its animation studios, starting in April. As a result, p roduction on that studio’s 2022 release Nimona has been cancelled.

Disney absorbed Blue Sky, the studio behind hit films like Ice Age and Rio, in its 2019 acquisition of Fox. Though Disney already owned two animation studios, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation, originally it seemed like Blue Sky would remain running. However, due to financial hardships caused by the covid-19 pandemic, Disney has now decided three’s a crowd and will close the studio as well as let go of its 450 employees.

“Given the current economic realities, after much consideration and evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to close filmmaking operations at Blue Sky Studios,” a Disney spokesperson told Deadline, which broke the news.

Advertisement

According to that piece, “Disney will be working with the employees at the Greenwich, CT- based animation house to explore open positions at the other internal studios.”

Founded in 1987, Blue Sky is best known for the Ice Age franchise, which has grossed over $3 billion, and movies like Ferdinand, which was nominated for Best Animated Oscar. Other titles include Epic, Horton Hears a Who, The Peanuts Movie, and last year’s Spies in Disguise. T he studio’s latest project, an adaptat ion of the comic Nimona, still had almost a year of production to be completed, hence the cancell ation.

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

Disney retains rights to all of these films, though, so a planned Ice Age show coming to Disney+ is still in the works. W hile cool stuff like this week’s WandaVision cameo might be the main thing fans think about when they think of the Fox deal, news like this reminds us of the not-so-fun side of big business in Hollywood.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.