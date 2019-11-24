We come from the future
Disney Is Basically Just Trying to Make Real X-Wings For Galaxy's Edge Now

Julie Muncy
Some cool spaceships from The Last Jedi.
Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is at the cutting edge (heh) of reality imitating fiction, with Disney spending massive sums of money on converting a little pocket of its park to looking, feeling, tasting, and smelling like it’s really a part of the Star Wars universe, only with many more opportunities to give Disney your money.

But this next endeavor, as reported by TheForce.net, is taking things to a whole ‘nother level. What is Disney doing? They are currently testing two X-Wing drones the size of cars to, (emphasis mine), “fly over the land during a one-time media event scheduled for December.” It’s worth noting that these are one-time only experiments, for a media event, and these specific devices will probably not be seen by the public.

But just. Let me reiterate. These are flying, car-sized drones shaped like X-Wings. Which basically just means they’re real-life X-Wings. That fly. In the sky. Yeah, sure, that’s not space, but it’s something.

Oh, here’s a picture of the in-progress drones, courtesy of BlogMickey.com:

That’s an X-Wing drone.
Photo: via blogmickey.com

It’s making me excited for the second version of Galaxy’s Edge, which will probably just involve getting shot by lasers in space.

Julie Muncy
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

