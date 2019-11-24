Disney Is Basically Just Trying to Make Real X-Wings For Galaxy's Edge Now

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is at the cutting edge (heh) of reality imitating fiction, with Disney spending massive sums of money on converting a little pocket of its park to looking, feeling, tasting, and smelling like it’s really a part of the Star Wars universe, only with many more opportunities to give Disney your money.

But this next endeavor, as reported by TheForce.net, is taking things to a whole ‘nother level. What is Disney doing? They are currently testing two X-Wing drones the size of cars to, (emphasis mine), “fly over the land during a one-time media event scheduled for December.” It’s worth noting that these are one-time only experiments, for a media event, and these specific devices will probably not be seen by the public.



But just. Let me reiterate. These are flying, car-sized drones shaped like X-Wings. Which basically just means they’re real-life X-Wings. That fly. In the sky. Yeah, sure, that’s not space, but it’s something.



Oh, here’s a picture of the in-progress drones, courtesy of BlogMickey.com :



That’s an X-Wing drone. Photo : via blogmickey.com

It’s making me excited for the second version of Galaxy’s Edge, which will probably just involve getting shot by lasers in space.



